Edward W. Hanson, 90, of Cushing Avenue, Johnsonburg died suddenly, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

A son of the late Mauritz and Augusta (Swanson) Hanson, he was born on April 25, 1928, in Ridgway. On Dec. 29, 1951, he married Shirley A. (Henry) who predeceased him on June 14, 2016.

Besides his parents and his wife, Ed was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sandra Jo Pennington.

He is survived by two children, Ruth (Jim) Pennington, Sr. of Johnsonburg; and Debbie (Tony) Poinelli of Boise, Idaho; three grandchildren: Bryan, Michael and Amy Poinelli; three great-grandchildren, Kayden, Austin and Rylie; a sister, Doris Henry of Syracuse, New York; and his beloved dog, Tess.

Ed was a graduate of Wilcox High School, served in the US Army from 1951 – '57 and retired from Sylvania after 26 years. Living all his life in the Johnsonburg Area, he was a member of the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed bowling and riding his bicycle.

There will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery of Johnsonburg.

The family suggests memorials to the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church or the Children's Miracle Network