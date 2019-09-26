|
Eileen M. (Sekelsky) Harper, 71, of Butler, formerly of Wilcox, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.
Eileen was born on November 24, 1947 to Wanda B. (Waskievicz) and the late Frank W. Sekelsky. She was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School and a graduate of Edinboro University where she received her bachelor's degree in early childhood education.
On August 11, 1973, she married her husband, Bill, who survives, and for the next 46 years made their lives in Butler.
Eileen taught at Holy Sepulcher Catholic School for more than 22 years, in addition to summers at Camp Rolling Hills in West Virginia, touching and influencing many, many lives with her warmth and her faith. She delighted in all of creation, most especially monarch butterflies and dragonflies. Eileen was an inspiration and will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that she met.?In addition to her mother, Wanda, and husband, Bill, she is survived by her son, Brian Harper and his wife, Tamara; grandchildren, Brianna, Joshua, and Ava, of Riverside, California; her daughter, Renee Hofmeister and her husband, Aaron; and grandchildren, Madeline and Liam of Rostraver; and siblings, Tom (Shari) Sekelsky of Warren, Bill (Donna) Sekelsky of Kane, Diane Sekelsky (Bob Franco) of Wilcox, Karen (Joe) Keneske of Johnsonburg, and Bob (Dori) Sekelsky of Wilcox; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.?A Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen M. (Sekelsky) Harper was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church in Butler with a Celebration of Life immediately following.
Eileen was laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.?The family suggests donations to Holy Sepulcher Catholic School for the Tuition Assistance Fund, 6515 Old Rt. 8 N., Butler, PA 16002.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 27, 2019