Elizabeth (Betty) Richardson Johnson, 86, of Newbury Court in Concord, Massachusetts, died peacefully at Rivercrest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Concord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She previously resided in Ridgway, Dubois, Lower Burrell, Mount Pleasant, and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. For 61 years, Betty was the devoted and loving wife of the late M. Frederick (Fred) Johnson.
Born in Ridgway, on February 1, 1933, Betty was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Benson) Richardson. After graduating from Ridgway High School, she attended Meadville City Hospital School of Nursing, and graduated as a Registered Nurse in the class of 1954. She married Fred Johnson on December 14, 1957, and they raised three children together, Diane, Carole and David.
Betty had a very successful career as an RN, working in several hospitals, traveling as a PA state nurse, working as a visiting nurse for elderly patients, and working for many years as an RN at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys. She enjoyed her work and was devoted to her patients. After their retirement, Betty and Fred moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and loved to spend time with Fred and their children and grandchildren. Her family was always the center of her life, and she showed her love for them in a myriad of ways. She was deeply loved by everyone in her family. She was a life-long Lutheran, and her faith was another important part of her life.
Betty and Fred were inseparable for 61 years, and were the center of a close and loving family. Fred preceded her in death by three months.
Betty leaves behind a daughter Diane Exter and her husband Neil of Lexington, Massachusetts; a daughter, Carole Park and her husband Andrew of Framingham, Massachusetts; a son, David Johnson and his wife Janet of Medfield, Massachusetts; and seven grandchildren, Michael and Jared Exter, Kristin, Katy and Drew Park, and Peter and Elise Johnson. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Moyer and Mary Ann Nye; and two brothers, Jack Richardson and Robert Richardson.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a period of visitation in the Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord on Sunday, November 24 from 1 to 2 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 (https://www.psp.org/).
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 7, 2019