Emmett G. Sheets, 62, of Spring Creek Rd., Sigel, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the McKinley Health Care Center in Brookville.
Born on Dec. 29, 1956 in Kane, Emmett was the son of Roland Sheets and Alice Shay Sheets.
On June 29, 1985 he married the love of his life Cherry Miller in Ridgway,
Emmett faithfully served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and after being discharged from the service he worked for numerous sawmills in Elk County and Jefferson County, he also worked as a janitor for the Ridgway YMCA and worked also for the Ridgway Municipal Authority.
Emmett was a member of the Brookville American Legion Post 102, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially playing cards with his granddaughter Bella. He also adored his dog Steeler, and his kittens Sugar, Mittens, and Arrow.
Emmett is survived by his wife of 34 years; three daughters, Alice Dehner (husband Larry) of New Bethlehem, and Sara and Carly Sheets of Sigel. He is also survived by three brothers and a sister, Henry Sheets (wife Marylin) of Russell, Alice Gadley (husband Percy) of Mississippi, Richard Sheets of Sheffield, and Ralph Sheets of Tennessee; and six grandchildren, Brandon Gadley, Shelby and Ally Dehner, Lawrence Dehner Jr., and Layne Woods, and Bella Sheets.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Beau Jay Sheets; a sister, Clara Mae Chamberlain; and two brothers, Ted McKendrie and Charles Sheets.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military honors will be held at that time, and internment will be in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Memorial donations in Emmett's memory maybe made to the Sigel Sportsman Club 246 Sportsmens Lane, Sigel, PA 15860, Sigel Volunteer Fire Dept. 9234 PA-949 Sigel, PA 15860, or to the 993 Beaver Dr. DuBois, PA 15801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 27, 2019