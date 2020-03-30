|
Esther Sue DeScala, 51, of Ridgway, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Born March 2, 1969, she was the daughter of Lloyd Sr. and Mary (Yoder) Keeley. Mrs. DeScala had worked as a CNA with the Evergreen Nursing Home in Effingham, Illinois.
She had wed Neil Coval DeScala who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her mother and an infant son, George DeScala.
Surviving is her father; 4 children, Susan Smith and husband, Graig, of Effingham, Illinois, Andrea Wonderling and husband, Nathan, Mary DeScala and fiancée, Matt, and Toni DeScala and fiancée, Mark, all of Ridgeway.
Also surviving are six grandchildren and five siblings,: Clara Allaman and husband, Randy, Lloyd Keeley Jr., Ronald Keeley and Janeth Rose and husband, Jeremy, all of Pennsylvania, and Aaron Keeley of Michigan.
At the request of the family there will be no public visitation or services.
