Evelyn E. Lindenmuth, age 86, of 163 Ridgmont Dr., Ridgway, died Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Augsburg, Germany, daughter of the late Conrad and Sophie (Schaffler) Steinbacher. She married Theodore Lindenmuth on December 23, 1959, he preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2014. She resided in Ridgway since 1974 and was Protestant by faith.

She is survived by two daughters: Pamela (Mark) Wright of Ridgway and Heidi (Larry) Stark, Jr. of Ridgway; one son: Helmut Holtzman and family in Germany; five grandchildren: Danny (Maria) Wright of Reynoldsville; Tim (Heidi) Wright of Beech Cree; Teddi Stark and husband, Cam Schatz, of Harrisburg; Kelsey Stark and fiancee, Troy Padasak, of Ridgway; Perri Stark and companion, Dustin Johnson, of Ridgway; and five great-grandchildren: Aubree, Easton, Mason, Annie, and Benson Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral Services for Evelyn E. Lindenmuth will be private. Officiating will be Ronald L. Burkett, pastor of the Hallton Church.

Burial will be at Ott Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 23, 2019