|
|
Evelyn Rose Mann, infant daughter of Alyssa Mitchell and Devin Mann, of 204 Woodland Ave., Johnsonburg, died late Saturday night, March 28, 2020, at UPMC Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her parents by her side.
She was born on March 10, 2020, in St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her maternal grandfather, Steve Mitchell of Ridgway; her paternal grandparents, David and Stacy Sorg of Johnsonburg; her maternal great-grandmother, Nina Stolberg of Ridgway; and her paternal great-grandparents, Barbara DeLong of Johnsonburg, Bob Morgan of Wilcox, and Noreen Mann of Johnsonburg. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by maternal grandmother, Lisbeth Mitchell; maternal great-grandmother, Stan Stolberg; paternal great-grandparents, Dick DeLong, Marlene Morgan and Roger Mann; and cousins, Maverick and Ivy.
Funeral services and interment for Evelyn Rose Mann will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 31, 2020