Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Rose Mann


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Rose Mann Obituary
Evelyn Rose Mann, infant daughter of Alyssa Mitchell and Devin Mann, of 204 Woodland Ave., Johnsonburg, died late Saturday night, March 28, 2020, at UPMC Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her parents by her side.
She was born on March 10, 2020, in St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her maternal grandfather, Steve Mitchell of Ridgway; her paternal grandparents, David and Stacy Sorg of Johnsonburg; her maternal great-grandmother, Nina Stolberg of Ridgway; and her paternal great-grandparents, Barbara DeLong of Johnsonburg, Bob Morgan of Wilcox, and Noreen Mann of Johnsonburg. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by maternal grandmother, Lisbeth Mitchell; maternal great-grandmother, Stan Stolberg; paternal great-grandparents, Dick DeLong, Marlene Morgan and Roger Mann; and cousins, Maverick and Ivy.
Funeral services and interment for Evelyn Rose Mann will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -