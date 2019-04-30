Fluvio C. Marnatti, 94, a resident of Wilmore, Kentucky, passed away on March 26, 2019, at the Thomson Hood Veterans Home in Wilmore, Kentucky.

Fluvio was born in Brockway on Sept. 7, 1924, son of Vincent and Regina (Oldani) Marnatti. In 1928 the family moved to Force. Fluvio was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic church of Force. He attended elementary school in Force, then Jay Township High School, graduating as valedictorian of his class in 1942.

He was inducted into the Army in 1943 and served in the European Theater during WWII as a radio operator in the 489th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion. After receiving his Bachelor's degree from Penn State University, he earned a Master's Degree in Chemistry at Marshall College in West Virginia. Fluvio was employed as an analytical chemist at Allied Chemical in Buffalo for a number of years before joining the Bayer Corporation in Charleston, South Carolina.

He was a member of the Charleston Preservation Society and served as its president for many years. He assumed responsibility for organizing tours of the many historic mansions in Charleston. Traveling was one of his enjoyments, having visited Europe a number of times as well as Australia and elsewhere. He was an avid philatelist having started stamp collecting as a youngster.

Among the many topics in which he was conversant, he particularly enjoyed discussing ancient history, British royalty, and current events.

Fluvio is survived by two brothers, Hugo of Lexington, Kentucky, and Dino of Ridgway; as well as five nephews, David of San Jose, California; John of Lexington, Kentucky; Jim of Turlock, California; Robert of Ridgway; Brian of DuBois; and four grandnephews. Published in Ridgway Record on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary