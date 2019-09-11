|
|
Frances A. "Sue" Pierce, age 95, resident of The Inn at Winchester Trail, Canal Winchester, Ohio died after a brief illness at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on September 10, 2019.
She was born on January 30, 1924 in Johnsonburg, to the late Paul and Margaret Eckert. Sue was a proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, Frank Pierce, Jr; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Allegretto; grandson, Todd Vollmer; brother, John; sisters, Kathleen, Delores and Margaret.
Sue is survived by children, Margaret (Carl) Vollmer of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Frank (Catherine) Pierce III of The Villages, Florida, P. Daniel (Teresa) Pierce of Pittsburgh, Eugene Pierce of Brookville, John (Catherine) Pierce of Summerfield, Florida and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Pierce of Phoenixville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betsy Glover of Johnsonburg, Anne Ruth of Ridgway, and Connie Wensel of State College. Sue had a good life traveling the world and playing in many card clubs. In fact, as we speak she is probably busy in Heaven forming card clubs.
Per wishes of the deceased, a private ceremony will take place at a later date with an inurnment at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Florida.
Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 12, 2019