Francis J. "Fran" Villella, 86, of 314 ½ First Avenue, died early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys.
He was born September 19, 1934 in Ridgway a son of the late Carmelo and Maria "Mary" Colosimo Villella.
Fran was a lifelong resident of Johnsonburg and was a 1948 graduate of Holy Rosary School, a 1952 graduate of Johnsonburg High School and a 1961 graduate of Lock Haven State College.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Church, the Johnsonburg Senior Center and the Lock Haven Alumni Association. He was a former member of the Johnsonburg Recreation Board. He was an avid sports fan and participant having played for the Johnsonburg Shamrock football team and playing golf whenever he could.
He was a Korean Era Army veteran serving overseas in Korea from April 1955 to January 1957 as a Specialist 3rd Class with the HQ Seoul Area Command Co.
Fran was a longtime employee of the Johnsonburg Area High School serving as a physical education and health teacher from September 1961 to June of 1993. While at Johnsonburg High School he also coached baseball and track and was Athletic Director from 1973 to his retirement in 1993.
He is survived by two brothers and one sister; Gene Villella of St. Marys, Paul Villella and his wife Sue of Johnsonburg and Mary Ann, Mrs. Fred Prechtl of St. Marys. Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, Fran is predeceased by a brother Carmen in infancy and a brother Richard "Dick" Villella.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Fran Villella to be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor as Celebrant. Visitation will be private.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa
Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg and Ridgway Servicemen's Details. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Johnsonburg Senior Center, 430 Center Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
