1/1
Francis J. "Fran" Villella
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis J. "Fran" Villella, 86, of 314 ½ First Avenue, died early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys.
He was born September 19, 1934 in Ridgway a son of the late Carmelo and Maria "Mary" Colosimo Villella.
Fran was a lifelong resident of Johnsonburg and was a 1948 graduate of Holy Rosary School, a 1952 graduate of Johnsonburg High School and a 1961 graduate of Lock Haven State College.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Church, the Johnsonburg Senior Center and the Lock Haven Alumni Association. He was a former member of the Johnsonburg Recreation Board. He was an avid sports fan and participant having played for the Johnsonburg Shamrock football team and playing golf whenever he could.
He was a Korean Era Army veteran serving overseas in Korea from April 1955 to January 1957 as a Specialist 3rd Class with the HQ Seoul Area Command Co.
Fran was a longtime employee of the Johnsonburg Area High School serving as a physical education and health teacher from September 1961 to June of 1993. While at Johnsonburg High School he also coached baseball and track and was Athletic Director from 1973 to his retirement in 1993.
He is survived by two brothers and one sister; Gene Villella of St. Marys, Paul Villella and his wife Sue of Johnsonburg and Mary Ann, Mrs. Fred Prechtl of St. Marys. Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, Fran is predeceased by a brother Carmen in infancy and a brother Richard "Dick" Villella.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Fran Villella to be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor as Celebrant. Visitation will be private.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa
Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg and Ridgway Servicemen's Details. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Johnsonburg Senior Center, 430 Center Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved