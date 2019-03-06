Francis Paul Zuroski, 71, of Maple Lane, Wilcox, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside of Pittsburgh.

A son of the late John "Slim" and Betty (Roseto) Zuroski, he was born on February 12, 1948, in Ridgway. On March 17, 1979, he married Mary Clare (Maletto), who survives in Wilcox.

Along with his wife, Fran is survived by two children, Gregory Zuroski and Betsy (Chuck) Torchia, both of Pittsburgh; and two brothers, Michael (Debbie) Zuroski of Wilcox; and Stephen (Kerry) Zuroski of Johnsonburg.

Fran was a 1967 graduate of Johnsonburg Area Schools and later became an NHLA Certified Lumber Inspector. A member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, he lived most of his life in Johnsonburg and Wilcox.

Fran always enjoyed the outdoors and began logging at the age of eleven. Through the years he grew his logging passion into a thriving business. In 1988, along with his wife, he incorporated the company calling it Zuroski Lumber, Inc. Throughout his life, he was fully committed to shipping the best Northern and Appalachian hardwood logs and lumber.

Fran always believed that when you love your job, you will never work a day in your life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Johnsonburg with Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.

Interment will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

