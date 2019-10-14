|
|
Frank Horchen, 91, of Bendigo Road, Johnsonburg, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. A son of the late Paul and Anna (Mihalko) Horchen, he was born on March 22, 1928 in Wilcox.
Frank is survived by two children, Jeff (Ramona) Horchen of Johnsonburg and Judy Horchen of Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Horchen of Johnsonburg; seven grandchildren, Andrea (Adam) McGraw, Joleen (Jeremy) Green, Randi (Ryan) Means, Justin Horchen, Cara (Josh) Gadley, Marlee Horchen and Devon Horchen; eight great-grandchildren, Dominic McGraw, Mia McGraw, Remmick Means, Reid Means, Roman Means, Collin Gadley, Owen Green and Harper Green; a brother, Charles Horchen of Dothan, Alabama; two sisters, Kathleen Horchen and Ann Olson, both of Kane; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Frank was predeceased by a son, Scott Horchen; a sister, Mary Ann Marrone; and two brothers, Michael Horchen and Paul Horchen Jr.
A member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Frank served in the US Army during WWII achieving the rank of Tec 5 and was proud of the "Superior Performance in Training Commendation" he received for attaining the highest 30 Cal, M-1 Rifle score in his company. He worked with the B&O Railroad, was a Bridge Foreman for Penn-Dot and Owner/Operator of Frank Horchen Trucking.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Holy Rosary Church, Bright Futures Farm, Doberman Diversity Project or any Veterans Organization and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 15, 2019