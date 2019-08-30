|
|
Frank Quattrone Jr., age 88, of 150 Race St., Ridgway, died Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2019, at Snyder Memorial Health Care in Marienville following a lengthy illness. He was born May 28, 1931, in Ridgway, son of the late Frank and Thamisn T. (Ruberto) Quattrone. He married Josephine T. Defranco on June 23, 1956, she survives. He resided in Ridgway all his life and he attended St. Leo's and Ridgway Schools and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. He was a member of the Democratic Committee, the Ridgway Rifle Club, the Ridgway Fire Department, Hook and Ladder, Rescue Squad and Board of Directors. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Eagles and the PA National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, shooting and riding his 4-wheeler. He had been employed by Stockpile Carbon, Ridgway Color and Chemical, and retired from PennDOT after 20 years.
He is the last surviving member of his immediate family. He is survived by his wife Josephine T. Quattrone of Ridgway, the following children: Frank T. Quattrone of Ridgway, Roseanne (Allen, Sr) Gausman of Ridgway, Philip G. Quattrone of Pittsburgh, Lisa Anne (Kevin) Kelley of Cranberry Township; a dauther-in-law, Brenda Quattrone of Ridgway; 11 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Micahel A. Quattrone; two sisters, Anne Lorraine Quattrone and Rosemary Quattrone; four brothers, Cosmo "Dutch" Quattrone, Paul J. Quattrone Esquire, Joseph Quattrone and James Quattrone; and a nephew, Joseph Quattrone.
A Memorial Mass for Frank Quattrone Jr. will be held at St. Leo Catholic Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Ross Miceli, Pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. A Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Department or to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp.
Published in Ridgway Record on Aug. 31, 2019