|
|
Gary Allen Shick, 73, of Spring Creek Township, died on Friday, January 10, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
He was born February 15, 1946, in Ridgway, to Arthur Reed and Dorothy Virginia (Geer) Shick.
On July 3, 1981 in Chili, New York, he married Susan Patricia Johnson.
In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by two sons, Andrew (Gaylari) Shick and Paul Shick, both of Colorado; five daughters, Tammy (Dee) Olsen and Tiffany (David) Walpole, both of Colorado, Michelle (Clay) Lines and Julianne (David) Hill, both of Utah, and Heather (Jay) Buckles of Indiana; grandchildren, Tyler and Eli Buckles, Riley (Jovany) Plazola, Jason and Joel Olsen, Austin, Camden, Andalie, Marissa, Kaison, and Brayden Shick, Ryan, Brandon, Morgan, Kaylee, Benjamin and Tobias Lines, Brook, Bryce, Abigail, Olivia, Hailey, and Madison Walpole, Tanner Dalton; and by great-grandson, Aiden Plazola. He is also survived by siblings Bert and Susan, both of North Carolina; and Robert and Steven Shick, both of Ridgway.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Ronald.
Gary attended school in Portland Mills and Ridgway, graduating in 1964. He worked at Xerox in Rochester, New York, for 10 years before returning to his roots. He then worked as a salesman for McGarvey Equipment, Hetrick Equipment, and Agway. Gary worked in South Carolina briefly and worked in Colorado for six years at John Deere. In his younger years, he was always ready for an adventure.
In his free time, Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling jokes, and making people laugh. He also enjoyed reading, watching Hallmark movies, and visiting with friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Gary served in the leadership of the local congregations where he lived the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years. He loved the Lord and His Gospel.
Visitation will be held on Monday evening, January 13, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Funeral Services for Gary Allen Shick will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Latter-day Saints, 1159 Shelvey Summit Road, Ridgway, PA 15853. Visitation will also be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will follow in Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the Ridgway Ambulance Association, N. Broad St., Ridgway, PA 15853 or to the Lake City Community Center, PO Box 80, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA is entrusted with the arrangements, and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Jan. 11, 2020