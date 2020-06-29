Gerald F. Ditch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald F. Ditch, age 78, of South 8th St., DuBois, and formerly of Ridgway, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Dubois Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
He was born May 24, 1942, in Buffalo, New York, son of the late William G. and Rita V. (Sheehan) Ditch.
He resided in Ridgway all of his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Ridgway High School. He had been employed by Clarion Sintered Metals as a die setter for 25 years.
He is survived by the following children: Maria Ditch Waddell of Ridgway, Jessi S. (Josh) McCloskey of Transfer, PA, Christine R. (David) Maxwell of Drums, PA, Joseph E. (Rita) Ditch of New Castle, PA, and Geriann H. (Gregory) Slodysko of Hughestown, PA; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Richard (Carol) Ditch of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside committal for Gerald F. Ditch will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice.
Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved