Gerald F. Ditch, age 78, of South 8th St., DuBois, and formerly of Ridgway, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Dubois Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
He was born May 24, 1942, in Buffalo, New York, son of the late William G. and Rita V. (Sheehan) Ditch.
He resided in Ridgway all of his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Ridgway High School. He had been employed by Clarion Sintered Metals as a die setter for 25 years.
He is survived by the following children: Maria Ditch Waddell of Ridgway, Jessi S. (Josh) McCloskey of Transfer, PA, Christine R. (David) Maxwell of Drums, PA, Joseph E. (Rita) Ditch of New Castle, PA, and Geriann H. (Gregory) Slodysko of Hughestown, PA; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Richard (Carol) Ditch of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside committal for Gerald F. Ditch will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.