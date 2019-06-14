Grace Maddalena, 84, died May 4, 2019 in Newberry, Ohio while recovering from a stroke.

She was born May 11, 1934 in Ridgway to Anthony and Angelina Maddalena

and was the youngest of six siblings.

Grace is survived by two children, Bill and Melissa; a brother Dom and wife Ellen in South Carolina; a sister, Mary, in New York; a sister-in-law, Stella, in Ridgway; a daughter-in-law, Andrea; and two grandchildren, Abigail and Hannah, in Minnesota; a brother-in-law, Johnny and wife Tonita; many nieces and

nephews, relatives and friends.

Grace was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose and Terri; a brother, Chet; and niece Angela. She was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Class of 1952, in Ridgway.

A Memorial Mass will be held to honor Grace's life on Saturday June 22nd at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 17764 Bennett's Valley Hwy Force PA 15861. Father Mark Mastrian will be presiding.

Grace's children would like to extend an invitation to attend her Memorial Mass to all those who knew Grace. Published in Ridgway Record on June 15, 2019