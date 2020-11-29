1/1
Guy John Raspatello
1929 - 2020
Guy John Raspatello, 91, of 143 Swift Street, Ridgway, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 14, 1929, in Ridgway, a son of the late Anthony and Lucy Capuano Raspatello. 
He married the late Virginia "Gene" Gagliardi Raspatello, and she preceded him in death on November 8, 1978. 
He is survived by two sons, Richard Raspatello and his wife, Kathy, of Kersey and John Raspatello of Erie; as well as by four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Anthony Raspatello of Dubois; and by two sisters, Grace Daughenbaugh of New York, and Carnith Piccirillo of Ridgway; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Wilma Dillion of Ridgway.
 Guy was lifelong resident of the area and worked in powdered metal during his working career.  He enjoyed crafts and spending time with his family and friends, especially Bill and Kim Leitzel.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Angela Aiello and Rosann Kucenski. 
Funeral and committal services for Guy J. Raspatello are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of donor choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853.  Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com

Published in Ridgway Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
