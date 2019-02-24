Henry R. Hendricks, age 72, of 113 Filmore Ave., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Saturday evening, Feb. 23, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk.

He was born June 11, 1946, in DuBois, son of the late Henry and Jean (Federici) Hendricks. He married Judy L. Scott on May 9, 1969, she survives. He resided in Ridgway for many years and was Catholic by faith.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been employed by Metaldyne for 28 years.

He is survived by his wife Judy L. Hendricks of Ridgway; one son, Robert L. (Amy) Hendricks of Allentown; one daughter, Terry L. Ehrensberger of St. Marys; five grandchildren: Rachael, Kyle, Jared, Olivia, and Anna; one sister, Sharon (Soum) Gosh of DuBois; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Committal Services for Henry R. Hendricks with Military Honors will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap at a later date. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, Feb. 26 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857. Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 25, 2019