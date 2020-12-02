Howard McQuown, 80, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.
Howard was born on July 15, 1940 in Punxsutawney, Pa. to the late Glenn and Anna(States) McQuown.
He is survived by his wife Janet (Deshong), his 2 sons Howard McQuown, Jr.(Kristin) and Bill McQuown (Kelly), 2 daughters Peggy Griffith (Doug) and Brenda Shipley (Jim).
Additionally he is survived by 3 step-daughters Rhonda Neely (Dana), Lois Tombs (Dave), Karen Everson (Dwayne), and 2 brothers Wilmer McQuown, Dale McQuown (Mickie).
His loving family also includes 2 sisters (Betty Blood (Barry), and Louise Winchell. He also has several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his brother Dwight McQuown.
Howard loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and watching boxing on television. He enjoyed volunteering at church, helping his neighbors and took a missions trip to the Dominican Republic which he loved being a part of.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard and retired as a maintenance worker from Carbide Graphite in 2002.
Howard was a man who made friends easily and was loved by everyone who met him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Howard's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. There will be a public visitation held at the funeral home on Friday December 4, 2020 from 1 – 4 PM. There will be a private funeral service held at the funeral home for his immediate family at the end of the visitation. Interment will also be private at the request of the family.
Due to current government mandates dealing with covid – the funeral home must limit the number of visitors to a maximum of 10 people at a given time although all will have the opportunity to say a final farewell to Howard and to visit with this family.
Condolence messages for his family may be left for Howard on the web site of the funeral home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.