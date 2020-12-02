Jan,I am so shocked and saddened to hear about Howard's passing. I just really dont have words to describe how I feel!!! Howard was a great person. He was a kind ,gentle man who would do anything for everyone ,including you. Although he will not be here physically, he will live in everyone's hearts forever than had the pleasure of knowing this wonderful man. I will miss seeing him at Walmart and some other places I would run in to him. If there is anything at all I can do to help you,please let me know. He will sadly be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. I LOVE YOU JAN,MY DEAR FRIEND ,and will be praying for you to get this terrible time.



Bonnie Byerly

Friend