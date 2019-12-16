|
Iva "Grace" (Ishman) Bodenhorn, 90, of Emerickville, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Grace was born on September 14, 1929 to the late Harlan A. and Mabel (Smith) Ishman in Emerickville. She graduated from Brookville Area High School with the class of 1947. On November 20, 1948, she married Alex Samuel Bodenhorn in Emerickville; he preceded her in passing on June 27, 2000.
Grace worked at the Brookville Hospital, Brookville Glove Factory and Cameron in Reynoldsville. She cared for her family and was a homemaker most of her life. Grace was a lifelong member of the Emerickville Church of God. She was a great quilt maker and enjoyed making and selling crafts. Grace was a deeply dedicated Christian. She was a wife and mother who was completely committed to God and her family.
Grace is survived by two daughters; Carol (Huey) Taylor of Brookville; Leah "Jean" Smith of Brookville; one son, Richard "Dick" (Tammy) Bodenhorn of Ridgway; sister; Jean Strouse of Leesburg, Florida; eight grandchildren, Amy (Robert) Kalgren, Joshua (Leanne) Huey, Kim (Adam) Weisner, Alexandra (Brian) Bodenhorn, Lucas (Simone) Bodenhorn, Matthew (Lindsay) Bodenhorn; Christopher (Alysia) Meyer, Jason (Sharon) Smith, 15 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Grace is preceded in death by six sisters, Della Smith, Stella (Milliron) Grove, Effie Hetrick, Emma Reitz; Hilda Daugherty, Dorothy Bish; five brothers, Edward Ishman, Clint Ishman, A.I. Ishman, Bud Ishman, James Ishman; granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Smith; and great great granddaughter, Addilynn Drum.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 11a.m. - 1 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
A funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will take place at the Emerickville Methodist Cemetery, Pinecreek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Emerickville Church of God, 13345 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Dec. 17, 2019