James L. Jordan, age 50, of Water Street Extension, Johnsonburg, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence.
A son of Florence (Jordan) Hoffman and the late Antonio Palumbo II, he was born on December 13, 1969, in Ridgway.
Besides his mother, Jimmy is survived by a sister, Tracey Pulido of Kingsport, TN; three special cousins, Cindy Miller, Judy Yates and Angela Sloan; and his beloved dog, Della.
Jim was raised in Elk County, lived in Tennessee for twenty years and had returned to the area for the past four years.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held by the family.
Interment will take place in the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery of Johnsonburg.
The family will be accepting online condolences at the Ubel Funeral Home website at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com