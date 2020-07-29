June Marie Luchs,86, of Ridgway, PA passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. She was born June 4, 1934 on her family's farm in Ridgway. She was the daughter of Henry and Emma (Weisenfluh) Gardner. She was 1 of 19 children. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School. On February 19, 1952 she married John Luchs, Sr. who survives. They were married for 68 years.
June is survived by her 7 children; John (Susan) Luchs, Tom (Barb) Luchs. Steve (Sue) Luchs, Brenda Porter, Rod (Marie) Luchs, Sherri (Alan) McLin, and Amy (Scott) Mangiarelli and by her 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. June is also survived by her sisters; Twila Lindgren, Etta Gardner, Barb Patterson, Marilys Dunton, a brother; Gary (Rosalyn) Gardner, a sister-in-law; Frieda Gardner, and brother-in-law; Wayne Klawuhn.
She was known as "Gram" by everyone – you did not have to be related by blood to be one of her children or grandchildren. She loved the annual family vacation to the Outer Banks, celebrating birthdays and milestones, big family meals, playing cards and board games and just being with family. She was known for the beautiful quilts she made and for her chocolate chip cookies. If you were ever in need of anything, she would make sure you received it. She was a very loving and giving spirit; she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a great-grandson, Bently Scott Luchs and the following siblings; Ruth Anderson, Elsie Anderson, Evelyn Dush, Elaine Duffy, Helen Lindenmuth, Marion Klawuhn, Louella Wriggle, Beverly Johnson, Richard, Raymond, Ronald, David and Larry Gardner.
A Celebration of Life for June M. Luchs will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Krise Funeral Home.
Family and friends will be received from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
Memorials in June's name may be made to Community Nurses, 757 Johnsonburg Road, St Marys, PA 15857.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be placed at www.krisefuneralhome.com.