Jean Rothrock Bloom (Jeannie), 73, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home in Peachtree City, Georgia.
She was born on April 12, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Everett Harrison and Wilma Imogene Rothrock.
Jeannie attended Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and earned a bachelor's degree in teaching. It was there she met her husband of 51 years, Dean Norris Bloom. Dean was born in Ridgway and graduated from Ridgway Area High School in 1963. As a result of his military service with the Marines Corps and career with Delta Air Lines, they were blessed to live in many states throughout the U.S., eventually settling down in Peachtree City in 1978.
She worked in the Fayette County School system and was an active member of the growing community. A member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, she enjoyed many years teaching Sunday school and leading the youth group. Jeannie was an amazing cook and never missed an opportunity to gather her family and friends together. Everyone was always welcome at her table.
In addition to her husband Dean, she is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Bill and Amy Bloom Lavinder of Peachtree City, and Jeff and Ann Reuter of Germantown, Tennessee, as well as three grandchildren, Emily Beth Smith of Columbus, Georgia, AJ Reuter of Fort Drum, New York, and Alexander Dean Reuter of Peachtree City, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Due to the current COVID-19 quarantine, services will be postponed to a later date.
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 3, 2020