Jeffrey J. Goodrow, 67, of 9 Penn Ave., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, March 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born April 25, 1951, in St. Marys, son of the late John B. and Elizabeth (Young) Goodrow. He married Glendora A. Dippold on Sept. 24, 1981, she survives.

He resided in Ridgway most of his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. He had been employed by Eagle Trucking and the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.

He is survived by his wife, Glendora A. Goodrow, three sons: Daryl J. Goodrow of Ridgway, Cory A. (Julie) Hoffman of Erie, and Ben A. Goodrow of Ridgway; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Steve Goodrow of St. Marys and Timothy Goodrow of St. Marys; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services for Jeffrey J. Goodrow will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.