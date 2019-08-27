|
Jesse John Dennis, 49, of 107 Main Street, Johnsonburg, died on Aug. 24, 2019 at his residence.
Dennis was born on May 7, 1970 in Phoenix, Arizona to Jesse and Cheryl Cherry Dennis.
He had been married to Alicia Perez Dennis. He married Jamie Elker, who survives, on May 28, 2005 in the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church.
He resided in Johnsonburg since 1991. He graduated from Avondale High School in Avondale, Arizona in 1988.
He was Catholic by faith. He was always one to volunteer when needed for all the sports and activities his children were active in.
He was employed by J & C Construction of Buckeye, Arizona, the Johnsonburg Community Center, Sub Zero Refrigeration and at the Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant in Palo Verde, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife at home; his parents, Jesse and Cheryl Dennis of Buckeye, Arizona; seven sons, Jesse Gabriel Dennis and his wife, Stana of Mount Union, Josh Dennis of Pittsburgh, Tristin Dennis and Kaden Dennis at home; daughters, Mariana Adela Dennis and Makayla Hoffman at home; grandchild, Rylan Dennis; brother, Justin Dennis and his wife Jennifer of Buckeye, Arizona. He is also survived by three nieces and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral Services for Jesse John Dennis will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, PA.
Published in Ridgway Record on Aug. 28, 2019