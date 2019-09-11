|
|
Joan D. Mosier, 84, of Kersey, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Highland View Health Care, after a brief illness.
She was born June 8, 1935, in Kersey, daughter of the late Charles and Emma Magistrelli Donovan. Joan was a lifelong resident of the area, was a graduate of Kersey High School, Class of 1952, and also a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was a music teacher for many years, teaching in the St. Marys School District and by giving private lessons. Joan was also a former employee of First Commonwealth Bank.
On September 21, 1985, in the St. Boniface Church, Joan married Daniel J. Mosier, who preceded her in death on June 7, 2003.
She is survived by three step-sons, Joseph Mosier and his wife Julie Malkin of Toledo, Ohio, Stephen Mosier and his wife Diane Smith of Colonial Beach, Virginia, and David Mosier and his wife Shawn Keough-Hartz of Erie. She is also survived by two grandsons, James Adam Mosier and his wife Lindsay and Daniel Benjamin Mosier and his wife Art; and by four great grandchildren, Ami, Mia, Bodhi, and Anik Mosier.
Joan was a member of the St. Boniface Church, where she served as organist for many years. She was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan D. Mosier will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Friday, Sept.13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Friday morning, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846, or to .
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 12, 2019