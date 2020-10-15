Joanie Marie Zelehoski, 58, of 421 Willow Street, Johnsonburg, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home, with her family by her side, following complications of ALS.

Born March 23, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Carol Redmond. On September 4, 1982, she married Rick Zelehoski who survives.

A lifelong resident of Johnsonburg, Joanie was a graduate of Johnsonburg Area High School, Class of 1981.

Joanie and her husband Rick, enjoyed going on jeep rides, sitting around the camp fire and gardening. She looked forward to spending the winters in South Florida, with Rick.

Her greatest love of all was being a mother and grandmother (Nana). She was known for her beautiful smile and always had a kind word to all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Zelehoski had been employed by the Johnsonburg Area School District in the cafeteria.

Besides her husband Rick at home, Joanie is survived by three children: Heather (JT) Gordon of Johnsonburg, Zack Zelehoski and Zane Zelehoski; six grandchildren: Lexi, Megan, Mason, Holly, Blakely and Gabriel; four siblings: Sandy (Mike) Bojalad of St. Marys; David (Judy) Redmond of Johnsonburg, Ronald (Patty) Redmond of Brockway and Marilyn (Glen) Yonker of Johnsonburg. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents, Joanie was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Redmond.

Memorial Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests Memorials be made to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. (412) 821-3254.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store