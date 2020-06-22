Joanna Rockhold Garner Herbertson Duffee was born in Baltimore, Md. on Oct. 3, 1925, to Lloyd E. and Naomi L. Herbertson of Metoxet St., Ridgway. Joanna grew up at 216 Euclid Ave. and graduated from Ridgway High School in 1944.

She went on to Franklin Institute in Philadelphia to become a laboratory technician. Returning home, she married Lawrence A. "Sparky" Duffee and worked at Elk County General as a lab tech where her father was the administrator. Sparky and Jo had five children and took up residence at 210 Metoxet St., and then 304 Metoxet St.

Later, in the sixties, Joanna moved to Wilkes-Barre with her children and worked at W-B General Hospital as a laboratory technician specializing in coagulation until her retirement in 1986.

In her youth, she attended the First Presbyterian Church and the United Methodist Church as a wife and mother. She was a member of the White Shrine and active in her church groups.

Joanna was an avid seamstress, needleworker, crafter, cake decorator, and stain glass maker to name just a few. She used her talents for our clothes, our birthday cakes and for many others in Ridgway. She was a Ridgway girl and like many of us took that with her the rest of her life.

Joanna is survived in life by her five children, Mary Joanna Stanford and husband, Long Beach, CA, David A. Duffee and wife and Brian E. Duffee and wife of Glendale, AZ, Diana L. Duffee and husband (Ciliberto) Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and Paul A. Duffee, currently in Scottsdale, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Christine L. Herzing.

Joanna died peacefully, June 5, 2020, at her home in Scottsdale, AZ. with her son Paul by her side. She was much loved and will be dearly missed by us all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store