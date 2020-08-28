John B. Bonghi, age 79, of 509 Willard St., Ridgway, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor following a lengthy illness.
He was born June 6, 1941, in Ridgway, son of the late Anthony and Ann (Ross) Bonghi. He married Carmela M. Viglione on Sept. 2, 1968, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway all of his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. John loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Yankees. He was a 1958 graduate of the Ridgway High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He had been employed by Egger Tool and Die, and PC Systems.
He is survived by his wife, Carmela M. Bonghi of Ridgway; two sons, Anthony (Krissy) Bonghi of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Troy (Nadia) Bonghi of Boyton Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Max, Maya and Camila Bonghi; one brother, Ross (Dawn) Bonghi of Altoona, Pennsylvania; three brothers-in-law, Michael Viglione of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Anthony (Maureen) Viglione of Treasure Lake, Pennsylvania, and John Viglione of Ridgway, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John B. Bonghi will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with military honors accorded by the Ridgway Servicemen's Burial Detail. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.
Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.