John D. "Jack" Swanson, 62, of Cory Road, Rasselas, died August 28, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. A son of the late Donald and Norma Jean (Sample) Swanson, he was born on June 7, 1957 in Ridgway. On July 25, 1981 he married Connie (Reiter) who survives in Rasselas.
Along with his wife, Jack is survived by two children, Christopher John (Sherri) Swanson and Robert (Michele) Swanson, both of Mount Jewett; three grandchildren, Reiter and River Swanson and Lilly Dow; a brother, Wayne (Janet) Swanson of Maiden, North Carolina; a sister, Margaret (David) Galsick of Wilcox; and several nieces and nephews.
A 1975 graduate of Johnsonburg High School, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He lived all his life in the Wilcox area.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Wilcox Fire Department and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record on Aug. 31, 2019