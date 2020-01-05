|
John H. "Jack" Neilson, 65, died the morning of January 5, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, following a lengthy illness.
He was born on November 29, 1954, in Ridgway, the son of Walter C. Neilson Sr. and Mary M. Heindl Neilson.
He married Juanita K. Roberts on April 25, 1981, in the Interfaith Chapel, Warren, who survives.
He resided in Johnsonburg all his life and graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1974.
He was involved with Holy Rosary Church and Johnsonburg Fire Department for 49 years where he was a Lieutenant Firefighter for five years. He was an EMT for both the St. Marys Ambulance Co. and the Johnsonburg Ambulance Co. He was also a Pennsylvania State Fire Instructor and a member of the Tri-County Firemen's Association and the Central District Firemen's Association for which he was the county Vice President.
He had retired from Domtar Corporation, Johnsonburg Mill in 2011 after 46 years of service.
He is survived by his wife at home; three children, Kimberlee Neilson of Johnsonburg, Victoria Neilson of Johnsonburg, and Brian Neilson and his wife Kaitlin of Ebensburg; one grandson, Thomas Geise-Gdula; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. He is also survived by one brother, Robert Neilson and his longtime companion Rhonda Proulx of Coventry, Rhode Island.
He was predeceased in death by his parents and brothers, Walter "Charlie" Neilson Jr. and James "Jiggs" Neilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John "Jack" Neilson will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Officiated will be Fr. David Wilson, Pastor.
Internment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Ridgway. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, PA.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Johnsonburg Fire Dept., 99 Clarion Rd., Johnsonburg, PA 15845 or to kidneyfund.org
Published in Ridgway Record on Jan. 6, 2020