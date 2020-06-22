Joseph A. "Joe" Constable, 79, of Irishtown Road, Kersey, died at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
He was born April 17. 1941, in Fairmont City, a son of the late James and Martha Beaty Constable.
On May 1, 1981, he married Mary Dinsmore Constable, who survives of Kersey.
Joe was a member of St. Boniface Church and served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965. He was employed by the Stackpole Carbon Company and then retired from Windfall after many years of service. He was a member of the Marienville VFW.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and could often be found spending time with his lifelong best friend, John Erich. Joe greatly enjoyed his daily walks in the Fox Township Park. He took great pride in building picnic tables, benches, and most especially, his camp.
In addition to his wife of more than 39 years, he is survived by five children; Jeff Constable and his wife Debbie, Sherri Lovett and her companion Jaime Salter, Rodney Constable and his wife Julie, Joshua Constable and his wife Samantha, and Teresa Bullers and her husband Paul. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, as well as by a brother; James "Jim" Constable and by a sister; Jane Reed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Philomenia Craig.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph A. Constable will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Fox Township Burial Detail.
Family and friends will be received in the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice or to the Fox Township Park.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.
He was born April 17. 1941, in Fairmont City, a son of the late James and Martha Beaty Constable.
On May 1, 1981, he married Mary Dinsmore Constable, who survives of Kersey.
Joe was a member of St. Boniface Church and served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965. He was employed by the Stackpole Carbon Company and then retired from Windfall after many years of service. He was a member of the Marienville VFW.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and could often be found spending time with his lifelong best friend, John Erich. Joe greatly enjoyed his daily walks in the Fox Township Park. He took great pride in building picnic tables, benches, and most especially, his camp.
In addition to his wife of more than 39 years, he is survived by five children; Jeff Constable and his wife Debbie, Sherri Lovett and her companion Jaime Salter, Rodney Constable and his wife Julie, Joshua Constable and his wife Samantha, and Teresa Bullers and her husband Paul. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, as well as by a brother; James "Jim" Constable and by a sister; Jane Reed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Philomenia Craig.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph A. Constable will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Fox Township Burial Detail.
Family and friends will be received in the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice or to the Fox Township Park.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.