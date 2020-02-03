|
|
Joseph A. Dybowski, age 67, of 346 North Broad St., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 9, 1952, in Ridgway, son of the late Joseph P. and Agnes A. (Bienkowski) Dybowski. He resided in Ridgway all his life and was a 1970 graduate of Ridgway High School.
He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the American Legion, a past wrestling coach for the Ridgway and Johnsonburg programs, and a member of the Ridgway Moose Club where he was past president and a past state representative. He had been employed by Motion Control Industries and the Industrial Technical Education Center (ITECH) at North Central.
He is survived by one sister, Barb A. (Terry) Black of Erie; 2 brothers, Paul R. Dybowski of St. Marys and Stephen J. (Luann) Dybowski of Ridgway, and 5 nieces and 2 nephews, Erin, Andy, Paul Jr., Theresa, Bryton, Alyson, and Katie Jo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral and committal services for Joseph P. Dybowski will be held at the convenience of the family.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance Service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 4, 2020