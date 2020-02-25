|
|
Joseph Edward King, 64, of Water Street, Johnsonburg, PA, died unexpectedly, at home, February 22, 2020. A son of Elizabeth Ann (Steudler) King and the late Marlin King, he was born on June 3, 1955 in Ridgway, PA.
Along with his mother, Joe is survived by: two brothers, Gene King of New York and Kris (Valerie) King of Johnsonburg.
Besides his father, Joe was preceded in death by: a brother in infancy.
A life-long resident of Johnsonburg, Joe was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and worked many years at the Johnsonburg Paper Mill, retiring in 2018.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery.
The Family suggests memorials to the St. John Lutheran Church of Johnsonburg and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 26, 2020