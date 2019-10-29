|
|
Joseph L. Dickey, 83, of 135 Grove Street, Johnsonburg, died in the early morning of October 29, 2019 having spent his final days surrounded by his family at Good Samaritan Lutheran Hospice in Wexford following a brief illness, but having lived with dementia for over 10 years.
He was born on October 5, 1936 in Johnsonburg, a son of Orville LaRue and Mazie Miller Dickey.
He married the love of his life Elizabeth "Betty" Schneider on January 25, 1958 in Queen of the World Church, St. Marys and she survives.
He resided in Johnsonburg all of his life and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School.
Joseph was a member of the Holy Rosary Church, the Johnsonburg Volunteer Fire Department for 67 years, and the Central Hose Company and was it's past secretary/treasurer. He was also a member of the Central District Firemen's Association, the Tri-County Volunteer Firemen's Association, for which he was a past secretary/treasurer for many years. He was a Class A Member of the and had been a hospice volunteer at Elk Regional Medical Center. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved to watch high school football games.
Joseph was a Korean Era Army Vet, he turned down an acceptance to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to join the Army where he served as an SP3 with the HQ & HQ CO 2nd BN, 6th INF REGT .
He retired from Weyerhauser, Johnsonburg Mill in 1998 after 43 years of service. He had also worked at Paper City Jubilee for 10 years and Mike's Shop-N-Save in St. Marys for several years. He was an Auxilary Policeman for the Johnsonburg Police Department for five years.
Joseph is survived by wife at home along with their children: Dody, Mrs. John Predko of Ridgway; Bob Dickey and his wife Penny of Johnsonburg; Gary Dickey of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; and Donald Dickey and his husband Johnathan of McKees Rocks.
He is also survived by grandchildren: Johnny Predko, Kyle Dickey, Brittany Predko and Jessica Dickey and a
great-grandson, Payton Predko.
Joseph is predeceased by his parents; a son, Joseph Dickey, Jr. in 1962; brothers: Lester, Donald and Pete Dickey; sisters: Catherine Schultz, Charlotte Grunthaner, Ruth Jordan Cesario, Gertrude Tyler and Laura Calla.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A funeral service for Joseph L. Dickey will be conducted at the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Fr. David Wilson, Pastor of Holy Rosary Church will be officiating.
Interment will take place at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to The Johnsonburg Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 355, Johnsonburg, PA 15845 or to the Good Samaritan Home, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 30, 2019