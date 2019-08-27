|
Joyce Elaine Dennison Simchick
Joyce Elaine Dennison Simchick died at DuBois Regional hospital in DuBois on Aug. 23, 2019. Born Aug. 20, 1930 in Avoca, New York, she was the daughter of the late Darius Albert Dennison and Thelma (Cranmer) Dennison. She is survived by her husband John J. Simchick of Brockway. Also surviving are a son William Henry (Maureen) Champlin II of DuBois; daughter Linda Carol (Champlin) Rodriguez of Aiken, South Carolina; sister, Joanne Langdon of Dover, New Hampshire; nieces, Darcy (Richard) Davis of Nashua, New Hampshire; Dawn (Michael) Gressel, of Fremont, New Hampshire; nephew Douglas (Gina) Langdon of Barrington, New Hampshire, and their three children, Andrew, Sam and Catie; grandchildren, Angela Carol Elaine Parker, Erin Barrera, Erica (Chang) Pyun; great grandchildren, Payton Brosius, Addison Pyun, Nolan Pyun and Evie Pyun, Elizabeth (Brandon) Shoffner and Emily Barrera; great-great grandchildren, Oliver Shoffner, Derek Ivey and sister, Paige. Cousins include Elverna Silbaugh, Bath, New York, Sharon (Stuart) Seligman of Axton, Virginia and Wanda Lewis of Florida.
A graduate of Alfred University (Alfred, New York) in 1953, Joyce earned her bachelor of science degree and became a registered nurse. Upon moving to Brockway with her young family, Joyce began to be active in the community. She was very active in the Brockway Presbyterian Church, and loved singing in the choir and directing the choir. She was also thrilled about being included in The Village Voices where she remained active into her 80s.
Her most important interest was the Brockway Area Ambulance service where she served in many capacities. Beginning in the Ambulance service's second year, from 1974 to 2012, Joyce earned her EMT credentials, picking up clients for transport and first response as needed. She also worked many years as an Ambulance Service Board of Directors member, where she eventually filled the important position of Secretary for the Board. Joyce was very active in promoting some of the local changes in rural health care delivery when funeral homes were no longer permitted to provide ambulance service. Other nursing activities were staffing substitutions for Brockway Glass Co. and Dr. A.E. Devlin. Later, she worked several positions at North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, first as a nutrition education coordinator at senior centers throughout a five-county area and was next promoted to Emergency Medical Services Coordinator for a short time. She retired from the WIC (Women's Infants and Children) Program, employed as program director from 1983 to 1995. In January 2014, she was recognized as Brockway Woman of the Year. With her family, she shared her love of music, singing and helping her children learn piano, trombone, and other instruments. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, reading, travel, all of which would bring her back to the joy of sharing music. She was able to dance "out loud" when no one was looking.
Joyce is pre-deceased by her parents, her brother and her former husband, Carlin Champlin. Her memorial service will be held at Brockway Presbyterian Church. It will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Rev. Christopher McCloskey will officiate. Donations may be made to the https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/, the Brockway Ambulance Association, or other In Memoriam donations to charities of the giver's choice. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Aug. 28, 2019