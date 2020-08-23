Judith A. Visniesky, age 74, formerly of 4639 Montmorenci Rd., Ridgway, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born April 10, 1946, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Walter and Blanche (Swyers) Gardner. She married Bernard C. Visniesky on January 16, 1965, he preceded her in death on February 7, 1999. She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. She was a 1964 graduate of Ridgway High School. She had been employed by Elk County General Hospital for 20 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Wendy S. (Kenneth) Huber of Ridgway; two grandchildren, Luke J. Visniesky (Erin) of Ridgway and Rebekka N. Visniesky of Ridgway; one sister, Linda McConnell of Hazen; a daughter-in-law, Jolene (Randy) Billick of Ridgway; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, John C. Visniesky on January 24, 2010, and her aunt, Martha Gardner, who raised her.
Funeral and committal services for Judith A. Visniesky will be held at the convenience of the family. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. F
uneral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com