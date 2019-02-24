Home

Ubel Funeral Home
111 Bridge Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2591
June D. Taylor


June D. Taylor Obituary
June D. Taylor, 86, formerly of Johnsonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
She was born Nov. 16, 1932 in Ridgway, the daughter of the late Paul & Helena (Kiloffer) Stahli. Her husband Lloyd E. Taylor Jr. preceded her in death.
June is survived by five children: Richard Taylor of St. Marys, Robert Taylor of Johnsonburg, Ron (Renee) Taylor of Johnsonburg, Rodger Taylor of Pittsburgh, and Roxanne Cherry of Johnsonburg; a sister, Maxine Lechein of Wilcox; seven grandchildren: Nathan Taylor, Amanda Tylor, Emily Nortum, Justine Fowler, Trevor Taylor, Kalyn Taylor and Amy Cherry; and three great-grandchildren, Sam Nortum, Jane Fowler and Jack Fowler.
She enjoyed her dogs and gardening.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Keri Taylor; a sister, Nancy Jones; and three brothers, Paul, Donald and Harold Stahli.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ubel Funeral Home in Johnsonburg.
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 25, 2019
