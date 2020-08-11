Kathleen A. Ferraro of Pittsburgh, age 69, passed away peacefully at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on August 7, 2020. She is survived by her partner, Jane Feuer and by her three sisters; Betty Walter (Jeff Penfield, Sr.), Ella Dempsey (Rocky) of Ridgway and Paula Hudson (Clay) of Wattsburg. Also survived by nephews: Chris, Tony, Adam, and Thomas; nieces: Casey and Kori; great nephews: Ellis, Steven, and Braxton and great niece, Sophia along with her cats, Izzy and Cole and many cousins.

Kathie was born in Ridgway on September 30, 1950 to Thomas and Marjorie (Stahli) Ferraro who preceded her in death. A 1968 graduate of Ridgway High School, she then graduated from Chatham College in Journalism and went on for a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon. She worked all of her life in the Pittsburgh area in various technical writing and computer science positions. Deeply involved in the Women's Law Project, Kathie was well known for her kind, witty, and strong spirit. She was also an accomplished trumpet player, a vocal advocate for social justice, civil rights, and political accountability. Known as "one of the Ferraro girls from Boot Jack," her family will miss her very much.

Burial took place at Penn Forest Natural Burial ParK in Pittsburgh on Monday, August 10.

A celebration of Kathie's life will be held in Ridgway at a later date.

