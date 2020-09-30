1/
Kathryn W. Barrns
On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Kathryn W. Barrans (nee Wolfe), 89, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the home of her daughter in Ridgway.  She was the beloved widow of the late Richard E. Barrans and is survived by her daughter Kathryn E. (Barrans) Fair (J. Stephen) of Ridgway and son Richard Jr. of Limestone, ME, grandchildren J. Michael Fair (Elizabeth Hansen) of Baltimore, Jennifer E. Fair of Tekonsha, MI, and Christopher Fair of Dubois and great-grandchildren Gena A. Fair and Sean D. Fair of Baltimore.  

She donated her remains to the Humanity Gifts Registry.  A private memorial service will be held in Baltimore, MD.  Memorial gifts may be made to Towson United Methodist Church.

Published in Ridgway Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
