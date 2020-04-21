|
|
Kermit L. Stahli, 82, of Woodland Avenue, Johnsonburg, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UPMC Kane after a short illness. A son of the late Kenneth and Gertrude (Huber) Stahli, he was born on September 5, 1937 in Johnsonburg. On August 18, 1962 he married Harriet Y. (O'lay) who survives at home.
Along with his wife, Kermit is survived by: five children, Jeffrey Stahli of Johnsonburg, Karolee and husband Oak Coffman of Huntingdon, Donald and wife Tina Stahli of Wilcox, Darrin Stahli of Pittsburgh and David Stahli of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Josh, Hannah and Nickolas Coffman and Raelee and Dalton Stahli; and a sister, Marie Winters of Johnsonburg.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by: a brother, Quentin Stahli.
Kermit was a graduate of Johnsonburg Area Schools, class of 1957 and retired from the Johnsonburg Paper Mill after 45 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the East End Fire Company. Besides his Paper Mill employment, he worked locally for many years doing Backhoe work. Kermit was a "Tinkerer", enjoying fixing things for friends and family. He also enjoyed time out at the "Camp" with family, puzzles and trips to the Casino.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
Interment will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg, PA.
The family suggests memorials to the Johnsonburg Fire Department and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 22, 2020