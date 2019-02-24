Kirk Charles Sieg, 65, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1953, in Sharon to Byron A. Sieg II and Anne Ondrejka Sieg. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Deborah Joann Burkett Richardson Sieg.

Kirk graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1971. He worked in the trucking industry for 41 years, retiring on July 31, 2017. He was a giant of a man, had a sincere heart for others and was a friend to many. He enjoyed working on projects around the house, had a passion for cars, and loved building and racing go-carts with his family. His faith in the Lord let him live a fearless life.

He is survived by the mother of his sons, Diane Weiser Sieg, and sons Kirk Sieg II (Kimberly), Jason (Ame), and Michael (Calla). He is also survived by three stepchildren, Jo Rae Richardson (Jay), Sara Richardson Gerg (Michael), Amy Richardson Redfoot (Kevin) and fifteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death of granddaughter, Gracen Hope. Also surviving are brothers, Byron III (Ellie) of New Wilmington; John (Judy) of Bulger; and Keith (Pat) of Brookfield, Ohio.

Kirk bravely fought a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends held on Saturday, March 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wheatland American Legion located at 2 Cherry St. Wheatland, PA 16161. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sons of the Legion (SOL) Post 432 – 2 Cherry St. Wheatland, PA 16161. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, West Middlesex, PA. Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary