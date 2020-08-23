1/
Lantz H. Bennett
Lantz H. Bennett, 72, of 109 Mefferts Run Road, Wilcox, died Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at Penn Highlands, DuBois following a short illness.
He was born in Ridgway, a son of the late Arthur L. and Margaret E. Rhodes Bennett. On June 27, 1970, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, he married Christine M. Deibler and she survives. Lantz was a 1966 of graduate of Johnsonburg High School and a graduate of Penn State University with as BS degree in pre-law. While at PSU he was a proud member of the Blue Band. He was a member of St John's Lutheran Church, Johnsonburg. He was a member of the Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corps as well as several other area drum and bugle corps. Lantz loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and loved to be outdoors camping and boating.
Lantz had retired from TexasGulf after 10 years of service. He had also worked for Deibler's Grocery Store in Wilcox for many years.
In addition to his wife at home, Lantz is survived by four children, Dawn, Mrs. Gregory Mellquist of Johnsonburg, Scott Bennett and his wife, Crista, of St. Marys, Stephen Bennett and his wife, Tara, of Rasselas, and Eric Bennett and his wife, Kitty, of Johnsonburg; and nine grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a grandson, Wyatt G. Mellquist, in infancy; and two sisters, Pam and Sharon Bennett.
A private funeral service for Lantz H. Bennett will be held at the convenience of the family at St. John's Lutheran Church, Johnsonburg.
There will be no visitation.
Interment will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette Twp., PA.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 325 Church St., Johnsonburg 15845 or the Wilcox Fire Dep't., P.O. Box 117, Wilcox, PA 15870
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com

Published in Ridgway Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
