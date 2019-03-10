Laura Jane Hill, 65, of 101 N. Mill Street, Ridgway, died Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

She was born Jan. 10, 1954, in Ridgway, daughter of the late John F. and Janis L. (Snyder) Hill. She resided in Ridgway for six years and was a former Bradford resident. Laura was a member of the Ridgway Church of the Nazarene. She was a 1972 graduate of Ridgway High School. She had been employed by the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for over 20 years.

She is survived by one sister, Kathleen E. Hill of Ridgway; one nephew, Michael (Heather) Hill; and one niece, Michelle Cummings; seven great-grandnieces and nephews: Riley, Conner, Mariah, Leo, Sophie, Ella, and Avery.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel J. Hill, and Mark C. Hill.

Memorial Services for Laura Jane Hill will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, can be made to The Ridgway Ambulance Service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 11, 2019