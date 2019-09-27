|
Laverne J. Schreiber, 78, of 910 Plymouth Road, St. Marys, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk following a lengthy illness.
He was born on October 20, 1940, a son of the late Paul and Florence Young Schreiber.
On April 4, 1964 in St. Mary's Church, he married Joyce Heglen Schreiber, who survives.
Verne was Catholic by faith and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of Kersey High School and then served in the U.S. Army, the National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from GKN, formerly Fairview Sintered Metals, and had also worked at the Daily Press for a number of years. He was a member of the Wilcox Sportmen's Club and the Camp Owner's. Over the years, he enjoyed woodworking, vacationing with his wife, and hunting and fishing. He was also an avid Nascar fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife of more than 55 years, he is survived by twin daughters, Lauri Thiers and Cheri Pichler, both of St. Marys; and by one son, Wayne Schreiber of St. Marys; as well as by five grandchildren, Jeremy, Emily, Matthew, Kyle, and Taylor. He is also survived by one great-grandson, Tommy; and by a sister-in-law, Theresa Schreiber of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul "Skip" Schreiber; and by a sister at birth. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Committal Services for Laverne J. Schreiber are being scheduled and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 28, 2019