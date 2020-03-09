|
Lawrence P. Padasak, 91, of Glenn Hazel Road, Wilcox, died March 4, 2020, in Largo, Florida, after a short illness.
A son of the late Peter P. and Tonka (Feikles) Padasak, he was born on July 18, 1928, in Wilcox. On June 26, 1954, he married Mary Ella (Hayes) who predeceased him on Oct. 22, 1978.
Besides his parents and his wife, Lawrence was preceded in death by: seven brothers, Frank, Andy, Peter, Edward, Joseph, Elmer and Roger Padasak; three sisters, Ann Beckwith, Margaret Dill and Eleanore Lozinski; a granddaughter, Christine Padasak; and a great-granddaughter, Katelin Doctor.
Lawrence is survived by: six children, Lawrence (Carol) Padasak, Jr. of Springville, New York, Debra (Charles) Gagliardo of Eden, New York, June (Stanley Valk) Pawlicki of Largo, Florida, Cheryl (Sebastian) Cianco of Lakewood, New York, James Padasak of Wilcox, and Jean Padasak of Lackawanna, New York; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lawrence served in the 147th Armored Cavalry of the U.S. Army from 1949–52, achieving the rank of corporal. He worked as a millwright with McKaig & Hatch and then Donner Hanna, both of Buffalo, until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church of Wilcox and the Wilcox Sportsmen's. A fun loving and spunky man, he was born and raised in Wilcox, lived forty years in Buffalo, came back to Wilcox in 1991, and went to live with his daughter in Lakewood, New York, in 2013.
There will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the St. Anne Catholic Church of Wilcox with Father David Wilson, celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the Office of M. S. Society (4245 Union Road, Suite 108, Cheektowaga, NY, 14225) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 10, 2020