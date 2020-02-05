|
Louis J. "Louie" Johnston, 86, of 708 Second Avenue, Johnsonburg, entered into God's mercy and justice Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys, following a short illness.
He was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Johnsonburg, a son of John "Rufus" and Margaret A. Pendl Johnston.
He resided in Johnsonburg all his life.
He was a 1949 graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church, the Cursillo Movement and he had been a member of the Johnsonburg Volunteer Fire Department.
He was Korean Conflict-era Army veteran serving as a private with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and then with Co. "E" 112th INf. Reg. 28the Inf. Div. U.S. Army.
He worked at the Johnsonburg Paper Mill for 44 years, which spanned the period from the New York and Pennsylvania Co. to PennTech Papers to Willamette Ind., retiring in 1995.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his brother-in-law's crew from St. Marys. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed nature walks at East Branch Dam, Bendigo State Park, Twin Lakes and the surrounding areas. Louie took pleasure in winning his snowblower, lawn mowers and weed trimmers. He would voluntarily use his weed trimmer to clear paths, such as the Eagle Trail at Bendigo, the path to the reservoir and past the bow-spring to the airport on the hill above his home, as well the powerline path. He was also particularly sure to make sure to clear the weeds and trim the grass at Laurel Hill Cemetery, especially before Memorial Day.
He is survived by, a sister, Nancy Johnston of Johnsonburg; two nieces, Laura Graves of Dallas, TX, and Mary Christine Baumgratz of Ft. Worth, TX; one nephew, John Baumgratz and his wife, Kathy, of Dallas, TX; eight grandnieces and grandnephews, Alexandra Graves, Forrest Graves, Katie (Jordan) Lightfoot, Raymond, Joseph, Angela Rose and Heather Anne Baumgratz, and Emily (Jacob) Williams; as well as two great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew; and numerous cousins and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry "Buddy" Johnston; two sisters, Shirley Johnston and his twin Louise Baumgratz; two additional brothers and one additional sister in infancy; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Baumgratz.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Louis J. Johnston will be held at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Fr. David J. Wilson, pastor, will officiate.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg, on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 606 Penn Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 6, 2020