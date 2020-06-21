Lucille M. DeGroat, 96, a resident of Pinecrest and formerly of 587 N. Broad Street, Ridgway, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys.
She was born October 10, 1923, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Mario and Ernestine Mucci Giordano.
On October 3, 1946, in St. Leo's Church, she married the late Joseph DeGroat, who preceded her in death in 1970.
Lucille was a graduate of Ridgway High School, class of 1941. She worked for Alpine Metals and IPM for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and crossword puzzles. She also liked baking and gardening.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Taylor and her husband, Philip, of St. Marys, and Debra Larnder and her husband, Alan, of Ridgway; and by one son, Joseph DeGroat of Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Rebecca (Tim) Marconi, Jackie (Tony) Whitaker, Alena (Ben) Park, Denise Larnder, and Emily (fiancé Ryan Hulton) Larnder; and by four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Gianna, Brina and Brooklyn.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Philip Taylor; two brothers, Joseph and Anthony Giordano; and by four sisters, Mary Stutts, Cornelia Fabiano, Frances DiNardo and Carmelita Gausman.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille M. DeGroat will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Leo Magnus Church, 111 Depot Street, Ridgway, PA 15853, with the Rev. Justin Pino, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Leo's Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received in the St. Leo's Church Gathering Space from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.