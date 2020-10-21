Mabel E. Williamson, 91, of 39 Railroad Street, Daguscahonda, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, after a brief illness.
She was born May 30, 1929, in Daguscahonda, daughter of the late James S. and Elizabeth Wright Yonker. Mabel was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Ridgway High School, Class of 1947.
On May 24, 1952, in St. Benedict's Church in Daguscahonda, Mabel married Eugene F. Williamson, who preceded her in death on January 25, 2007.
She is survived by three daughters: Debra Gerber of Daguscahonda; Gale Buerk and her husband Dave of St. Marys; and Brenda Heverley and her husband William of Brockway; two sons: Mark E. Williamson and his wife Deborah and Paul E. Williamson, both of St. Marys; 14 grandchildren; and by 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Pearl Pearson of Johnstown; and by a brother, Paul Yonker of Daguscahonda.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mabel was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Karen Williamson; a great-grandson, Elijah Buerk; four sisters: Ruth Gorton, Alice Staff, Margaret Scott, and Hazel Rollick; and by two brothers: Edward and Harold Yonker.
Mabel was a member of the St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, and cooking for her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Elk County, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830; Shriners Hospitals for Children
– Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505; or to the St. Mary's Church, 325 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
