Mafalda M. "Mollie" Zimmerman, 95, of Medway, MA, and formerly of Ridgway, and Buffalo, NY, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Milford, MA.
She was born on May 21, 1924, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Michelina Lemongelli Marcolivio.
On Aug. 23, 1947, in Ridgway, she married the late William P. Zimmerman, who preceded her in death on March 3, 1985.
Years ago, Molly worked at Bonini's Confectionery on Main Street in Ridgway. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she dedicated her life to her family and could often be found knitting, bowling or cooking.
She is survived by five daughters; Margaret (Michael) Plotner, Pauline (Michael) Funnell, Sylvia (Rick) Danvir, Linda (Mark) Saunders, and Glenda Padula; and by three sons; William (Pat) Zimmerman, Michael (Lori Mackay) Zimmerman, and James (Beth) Zimmerman. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Paul Padula; three brothers, Anthony, James and Nicholas Marcolivio; and four sisters, Lena DeCarolis, Anna DeCarolis, Genevieve Stenta and Victoria Cole.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mafalda "Molly" Zimmerman will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Leo Magnus Church, 111 Depot Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 with the Rev. Ross Miceli officiating.
Interment will follow in Donahey Cemetery in Belltown.
Visitation will be at the Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Center, LLC on Saturday morning, Febr. 8, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 is entrusted with the arrangements, and online condolences may be offered at www.krisefuneralhome.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 6, 2020